Trimble Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) revealed a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $89.2 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $1.316 billion, or $5.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $169.4 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $875.7 million from $870.8 million last year.

Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89.2 Mln. vs. $1.316 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $5.34 last year. -Revenue: $875.7 Mln vs. $870.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.67 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $850 - $890 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 - $3.06 Full year revenue guidance: $3,480 - $3,560 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.