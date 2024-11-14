News & Insights

Trimble Faces Nasdaq Delisting and Compliance Challenges

November 14, 2024 — 02:27 pm EST

Trimble ( (TRMB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Trimble Inc. faces potential delisting from Nasdaq due to failing to timely file quarterly financial reports, as required by Nasdaq’s rules. Despite receiving a staff determination notice, the company is working with Ernst & Young to address internal control issues and intends to appeal the decision, aiming for an extension to meet compliance. Management asserts no errors in financial statements so far, but uncertainties remain regarding future filings and compliance.

