TRIMBLE Earnings Results: $TRMB Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRIMBLE ($TRMB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.89 per share, missing estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $983,400,000, beating estimates of $964,303,267 by $19,096,733.

TRIMBLE Insider Trading Activity

TRIMBLE insiders have traded $TRMB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER ALLISON (Corporate VP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,571 shares for an estimated $266,934.

TRIMBLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of TRIMBLE stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRIMBLE Government Contracts

We have seen $9,366,197 of award payments to $TRMB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

