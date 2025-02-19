TRIMBLE Earnings Results: $TRMB Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRIMBLE ($TRMB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.89 per share, missing estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $983,400,000, beating estimates of $964,303,267 by $19,096,733.
TRIMBLE Insider Trading Activity
TRIMBLE insiders have traded $TRMB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER ALLISON (Corporate VP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,571 shares for an estimated $266,934.
TRIMBLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of TRIMBLE stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 2,527,693 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,606,787
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,312,937 shares (+217.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,432,128
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 1,857,517 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,252,151
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 758,656 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,606,632
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 737,687 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,124,963
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 708,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,041,412
- JANA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 702,856 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,663,804
TRIMBLE Government Contracts
We have seen $9,366,197 of award payments to $TRMB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TRIMBLE ACCESS - GENERAL SURVEY, PERPETUAL LICENSE TA-GENSURV-P 8 TRIMBLE ACCESS - ROADS; PERPETUAL LICENSE...: $2,131,399
- TRIMBLE HEAVY EQUIPMENT GRADE CONTROL SYSTEM, INSTALLATION, AND TRAINING.: $801,746
- BPA CALL FOR TRIMBLE R12I, MODEL 60 SURVEY EQUIPMENT FOR THE NRCS TEXAS STATE OFFICE.: $579,126
- TRIMBLE R12S AND ASSOCIATED EQUIPMENT FOR THE NRCS NEW MEXICO STATE OFFICE.: $524,023
- TRIMBLE SURVEY EQUIPMENT: $494,586
