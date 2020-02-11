Trimble Divests Majority Ownership Of Mining Information Systems - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Trimble (TRMB) has sold its majority ownership of Mining Information Systems to Herga Group. MIS provides information systems for enterprise-wide monitoring and management of mining and ore processing operations. The company noted that the divestment will not have a material impact on segment or overall financial results.

"As part of our strategy to achieve the highest value for the company, we are continually evaluating our portfolio of businesses. While mining remains an attractive market for our geospatial solutions, the Herga Group is an ideal fit for the mining software business," said Bryn Fosburgh, senior vice president, Trimble.

