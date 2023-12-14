Trimble Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TRMB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.76, changing hands as high as $51.80 per share. Trimble Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRMB's low point in its 52 week range is $39.57 per share, with $62.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.59. The TRMB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

