Markets

TriMas (TRS) to Grapple With Weak Industrial Markets & Costs

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
TriMas Corporation TRS Weaker-Than-Expected Q3 Sluggish Markets to Impact 2019 Results Margin Under Stress Share Price Performance industry Zacks Rank & Key Picks NWPX TNC SMED the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside? See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report

Tennant Company (TNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

TriMas Corporation (TRS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular