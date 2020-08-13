TriMas (TRS) Rides on Robust Demand for Packaging & Buyouts

On Aug 12, we issued an updated research report on TriMas Corporation TRS. The company is advancing well with TriMas Business Model that aims to improve the performance of its businesses. It is poised to gain from elevated demand for packaging in the near term. A solid pipeline of product and process innovation and acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance sheet, will also drive growth.



TriMas reported revenues of $200 million in second-quarter 2020, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 4.6% on record sales in the Packaging segment and recent acquisitions. Adjusted earnings came in at 43 cents per share, flat year over year.

Strong Demand in Packaging to Aid Growth

TriMas serves a diverse set of end markets, which will help the company tide over the current coronavirus crisis. Its Packaging group manufactures dispensers and closures, which are utilized in applications that help fight the spread of germs, improve personal hygiene, and for home and industrial cleaning, and food and beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as industrial applications. Demand for these products has been strong even amid the coronavirus pandemic. The segment’s sales are expected to be up 15-20% in the second half of 2020 driven by stellar demand for these products.



TriMas is also witnessing surging demand for personal care and home care products and intends to increase the capacity globally in order to meet customer requirements. Further, the Specialty Products group supplies steel cylinders, which are utilized for compressed gases in medical oxygen applications. These cylinders have been witnessing robust demand, of late.

Growth Drivers in Place

In the wake of the uncertain market conditions amid the pandemic, the company is taking steps to slash costs. This includes managing capital expenditures, reducing third party expenses and making temporary pay reductions.



Meanwhile, TriMas continues to focus on leveraging the TriMas Business Model, which was implemented in late 2016 to improve the management and performance of businesses. Further, the company has a strong pipeline of both product and process innovation that will drive long-term growth. This also positions its businesses well to capitalize on market prospects and minimize market disruptions.



Since 2019, TriMas has acquired Plastic Srl, Taplast, RSA Engineered Products and the Rapak brand, including certain bag-in-box product lines and assets from Liqui-Box. Taking all of these acquisitions into account, TriMas’ annual sales will go up to $800 million, with more than 80% of sales coming in from Packaging and Aerospace markets. It has a robust pipeline of potential M&A in the Packaging and Aerospace segments.



Even after acquisitions and share repurchases, the company’s total debt to total capital ratio was 0.33 as of Jun 30, 2020. TriMas ended second-quarter 2020 with $349.4 million of cash and aggregate availability under its revolving credit facility and $65.3 million of cash on hand. Its strong balance sheet and track record of solid cash-flow generation poise it well to sail through the crisis, as it provides both ample capacity and flexibility to fund capital-allocation priorities.

Share Price Performance

Shares of TriMas have gained 33.9% over the past three months, compared with the industry’s growth of 51.4%.

