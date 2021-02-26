TriMas (TRS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

TriMas Corporation TRS reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The bottom line also improved 23% from the prior-year quarter. Although some end-markets remained challenged due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic; strong sales in the Packaging group and contribution from recent acquisitions drove results in the quarter under review.



Including the impact of one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of 54 cents, against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 30 cents per share.



The company’s revenues of $188 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178 million. The top line also increased 10% year over year. This was driven by record sales in the Packaging segment and contribution from recent acquisitions. The Packaging segment has been benefiting from high demand for dispensing pumps and closure products sold into applications that help fight the spread of germs or are used in cleaning amid the pandemic. Higher sales of products utilized in food and beverage applications have also been contributing to the segment’s performance.



TriMas Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TriMas Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TriMas Corporation Quote

However, weak performance in the aerospace segment can be attributed to lower air travel, and reduced commercial and business jet production on account of the pandemic. Also, demand in industrial businesses remained weak amid the coronavirus crisis.

Costs & Margins

Cost of sales increased 12% year over year to $142 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit rose 5% year over year to $47 million. Gross margin was 24.7% compared with 25.9% in the prior-year quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses went up 19% year over year to $28 million. Adjusted operating profit dipped 0.5% year over year to $21 million. Adjusted operating margin contracted 120 basis points year over year to 11.2% in the reported quarter.

Segment Performance

Packaging: Net sales improved 32% year over year to $124 million. Adjusted operating profit surged 24% year over year to $24 million in the reported quarter.



Aerospace: Net sales slumped 24% year over year to $37 million from the prior-year quarter. The segment reported adjusted operating profit of $0.5 million that indicated a plunge of 94% year over year.



Specialty Products: The segment’s revenues declined 6% year over year to $27 million. Adjusted operating profit climbed 41% year over year to $3.5 million.

Financial Performance

TriMas ended 2020 with $312.3 million of unrestricted cash and aggregate availability. As of Dec 31, 2020, total debt was $346.3 million compared with $294.7 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



The company generated around $127 million of cash from operating activities in 2020 compared with $96 million in the prior year. TriMas resumed its share buyback program in third-quarter 2020. In 2020, the company utilized $193.5 million for acquisitions and repurchased shares worth $39.4 million. As of Dec 31, 2020, $161.7 million remained available under its repurchase authorization.



To strengthen its Packaging segment, TriMas acquired Affaba & Ferrari, a designer and manufacturer of engineered caps and closures for food and beverage, and industrial applications.

2020 Results

TriMas’ adjusted earnings per share in 2020 was $1.57, up 8% from the prior-year’s figure of $1.45. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Including one-time items, the company reported loss per share of $1.83 in 2020 against an earnings per share of $1.36 in 2019. Sales increased 6% year over year to $770 million from the prior-year figure of $723 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $756 million.

Outlook

TriMas expects year-over-year sales growth in first-quarter 2021 in the range of 4% to 9%. Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated between 34 cents and 39 cents.

Share Price Performance

In the past year, shares of TriMas have gained 38.6% compared with the industry’s rally of 65.1%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TriMas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector include Myers Industries, Inc. MYE, AGCO Corporation AGCO and Avery Dennison Corporation AVY. While Myers Industries sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AGCO Corporation and Avery Dennison carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Myers Industries has an expected earnings growth rate of 16% for the ongoing year. In the past year, the stock has surged 65%.



AGCO has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30% for 2021. The company’s shares have soared 110% in the past year.



Avery Dennison has a projected earnings growth rate of 11% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 55% over the past year.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TriMas Corporation (TRS): Free Stock Analysis Report



AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.