TriMas (TRS) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Suspends '20 Guidance

TriMas Corporation TRS reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. However, the bottom line declined 6% from 36 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Impact of higher sales was offset by lower production inefficiencies related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on production planning and operations,

Including one-time items, the company’s earnings per share came in at 30 cents, compared with the year-ago figure of 32 cents.

The company’s revenues of $183 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177 million. The top line figure improved 5% year over year, driven by solid growth in the Packaging segment and recent acquisitions.

TriMas Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TriMas Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TriMas Corporation Quote

Costs & Margins

Cost of sales increased 8% year over year to $136 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit declined 1% year over year to $46 million. Gross margin contracted 160 bps to 25.4%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 2% year over year to $26.5 million. Adjusted operating profit declined 2% year over year to around $22 million as impact of higher sales were offset by a less favorable product sales mix, production inefficiencies, and higher non-cash depreciation and stock compensation expenses. Adjusted operating margin contracted 90 bps year over year to 12% in the reported quarter.



Notably, TriMas’ facilities experienced varying degrees of production inefficiencies on account of temporary idling of production, lower staffing levels, increased absenteeism, reduced efficiency due to social distancing and other measures taken to ensure the safety of employees.

Segment Performance

Packaging: Net sales improved 13% year over year to $100 million. Adjusted operating profit was $18.6 million in the reported quarter, flat compared with the prior-year quarter.

Aerospace: Net sales increased 7% year over year to $49 million from the prior-year quarter. The segment reported adjusted operating profit of $6 million, down 3% year over year.



Specialty Products: The segment’s revenues declined 13% year over year to $34 million. Adjusted operating profit plunged 27% year over year to $3.4 million.

Financial Performance

TriMas reported cash and cash equivalents of $206 million as of Mar 31, 2020, higher than $172 million as of Dec 31, 2019. The company generated $3.4 million of cash from operating activities in first-quarter 2020 compared with $15 million in the prior-year quarter. As of Mar 31, 2020, net debt was approximately $239 million, down from $122 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

During the first quarter, TriMas repurchased 1,253,650 shares for $31.6 million. As of Mar 31, 2020, $169.5 million remains available under the company’s repurchase authorization. However, in March 2020, TriMas suspended share buybacks in a bid to conserve cash amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Major Developments

TriMas has completed the acquisition of RSA Engineered Products, a manufacturer of complex, highly-engineered products utilized in aerospace and defense applications. This buyout will enhance the Aerospace segment’s product line offering.

The company has acquired the Rapak brand, including certain bag-in-box product lines and assets, from Liqui-Box. The Rapak brand name, and bag-in-box applications and products will improve TriMas’ packaging portfolio. This will not only enable the company to grow in the field liquid packaging solutions but also leverage its strength in advanced closure and dispensing technology. Further, this acquisition will add to its already diverse customer base.

Withdraws Guidance

Given that TriMas serves a diverse set of end markets, it will help the company to sail through this troubled times. TriMas’ Packaging group manufactures dispensers and closures, which are used in applications that help fight the spread of germs, improve personal hygiene, and for home and industrial cleaning, and food and beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. Demand for these products remains strong amid the pandemic.

Further, the Specialty Products group supplies steel cylinders, which are utilized for compressed gases in medical oxygen applications, have witnessed strong demand lately. However, ongoing weakness in end markets like commercial aerospace, oil & gas, remain headwinds.

Citing the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, TriMas has withdrawn guidance for 2020. TriMas is managing production capacity to align with the current demand conditions and taking steps to lower costs.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of TriMas have plunged 22.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 33.8%.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TriMas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation AP, Silgan Holdings Inc. SLGN and Energous Corporation WATT. While Ampco-Pittsburgh and Silgan Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Energous Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ampco-Pittsburgh has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.70% for the current year. The stock has appreciated 5% in the past three months.



Silgan has a projected earnings growth rate of 11.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have gained 6% over the past three months.



Energous has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.3% for the ongoing year. The company’s shares have gained 12% in the past three months.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.