TriMas Shares Slip On Reduced Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) Thursday announced a decline in fourth quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

Shares are at $19.68, down 10.01 percent on a volume of 194,715.

The quarterly earnings were $5.6 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.19 per share last year. Adjusting for special items, fourth quarter adjusted net income was $17.5 million or $0.43 per share. In the prior year, the adjusted earnings were $15.8 million or $0.38 per share.

Fourth quarter net sales grew 8.8 percent to $228.1 million from $209.6 million last year. The company said the sales growth in Packaging and Aerospace segments more than offset the lower market demand for products in its Specialty Products segment.

Looking ahead to full year 2025, consolidated sales is expected to increase 4 to 6 percent from the previous year. Full year 2025 adjusted earnings per share is projected to be between $1.70 to $1.85, up 7 percent from 2024, which included Arrow Engine.

