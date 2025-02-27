News & Insights

Markets
TRS

TriMas Shares Slip On Reduced Q4 Earnings

February 27, 2025 — 10:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) Thursday announced a decline in fourth quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

Shares are at $19.68, down 10.01 percent on a volume of 194,715.

The quarterly earnings were $5.6 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.19 per share last year. Adjusting for special items, fourth quarter adjusted net income was $17.5 million or $0.43 per share. In the prior year, the adjusted earnings were $15.8 million or $0.38 per share.

Fourth quarter net sales grew 8.8 percent to $228.1 million from $209.6 million last year. The company said the sales growth in Packaging and Aerospace segments more than offset the lower market demand for products in its Specialty Products segment.

Looking ahead to full year 2025, consolidated sales is expected to increase 4 to 6 percent from the previous year. Full year 2025 adjusted earnings per share is projected to be between $1.70 to $1.85, up 7 percent from 2024, which included Arrow Engine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.