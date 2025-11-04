TriMas To Sell TriMas Aerospace To Tinicum For $1.45 Bln Cash

Markets
(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Aerospace segment for an all-cash purchase price of approximately $1.45 billion to an affiliate of private investment firm Tinicum L.P. Funds managed by Blackstone, Inc. (BX) will be a minority investor in the transaction.

Upon completion of this divestiture, TriMas said it will be centered around a more focused, high-margin packaging platform that will enable it to capitalize on long-term growth and deliver superior value.

The company added that the top priority is reinvesting to drive profitable growth, including through targeted high-quality acquisitions. The company has established a Strategic Investment Committee, which will guide disciplined evaluation and prioritization of potential acquisitions that best align with our growth strategy.

This committee will also actively evaluate additional options, including returning capital to shareholders and strengthening the company's balance sheet.

The closing is expected to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

