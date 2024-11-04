TriMas sees FY24 EPS $1.70-$1.90, consensus $1.71

The Company reaffirms its full year 2024 outlook provided on July 30 . The Company expects to generate full year 2024 adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.70 to $1.90. “As we near the completion of 2024, we expect that the return of one of our aerospace facilities to full shift production rates, ongoing efficiency improvements within one of our packaging facilities and continued cost containment within our Specialty Products segment will benefit us in the fourth quarter. These developments should not only help us to meet our outlook range for the year, but also, more importantly, further improve our momentum as we enter 2025. We are encouraged by the sequential performance improvements we are experiencing across all of our businesses, on a normalized basis, and are excited about the promising core growth prospects within the TriMas (TRS) portfolio as we look ahead,” concluded Amato.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.