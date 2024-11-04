TriMas reports Q3 EPS 43c, consensus 53c

Reports Q3 revenue $229.4M, consensus $239.33M.”While we are pleased with the core sales growth in our two largest groups, TriMas (TRS) Packaging and TriMas Aerospace, we believe there is additional upside potential in conversion rates as actions underway are anticipated to deliver further benefits in 2025,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “Within our TriMas Packaging group, we remain highly encouraged by the positive commercial trends and sales momentum, even as we work through discrete challenges associated with product demand increases in certain dispenser product lines. While we have already invested in incremental capacity, which will come online in the fourth quarter and benefit us in 2025, the high rate of demand this quarter, which at times surpassed peak capacity, had a countervailing impact on our third quarter performance. Within our TriMas Aerospace group, we successfully resolved a 10-week work stoppage at one of our manufacturing facilities by entering into a new three-year collective bargaining agreement, although the disruption delayed some sales and related conversion this quarter. With respect to Specialty Products, we are seeing early signs of a recovery from a cyclical demand trough. Importantly, the cost restructuring actions we implemented in the second quarter are now starting to yield positive contributions, albeit on a lower sales base.”

