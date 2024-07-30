TriMas Q2 Sales Rise; Revises Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

As a result of the conversion rate on lower-than-expected sales within Specialty Products in the second quarter, and anticipated lower sales within this segment for the balance of the year, TriMas Corp. (TRS) revised its full-year 2024 outlook.

The company now expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $1.70 - $1.90, down from the previous outlook of $1.95 to $2.15.

Sales for the year are now expected to grow 4 percent to 6 percent compared with the prior guidance of 5 percent to 8 percent.

Q2 Results:

TriMas released earnings for second quarter of $10.94 million.

The company's earnings totaled $10.94 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $11.02 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, TriMas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $17.45 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $240.50 million from $233.19 million last year.

TriMas Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $10.94 Mln. vs. $11.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $240.50 Mln vs. $233.19 Mln last year.

