TriMas Inks Deal With INEOS Hygienics to Boost Packaging Market

TriMas Corporation’s TRS Rieke business has joined forces with INEOS Hygienics to produce dispenser pumps for its new hand sanitizers. The INEOS business serves the global consumer health-care market and provides essential hygiene products in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.



INEOS is a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals, petrochemicals and oil products. INEOS Hygienics has built four new manufacturing facilities in response to the shortage of hand sanitizers in the U.K., France, Germany and the United States. INEOS Hygienics plans to produce one million bottles of hand sanitizers per month per plant.



This partnership supports TriMas’ focus on investment in growing its packaging business by expanding the innovative product portfolio and customer base through organic initiatives and M&A.



Rieke manufactures various specialty dispensing, closure and jar products for the beauty & personal care, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, industrial as well as home care applications. Rieke’s products include dispenser pumps, fine mist sprayers, foamers, trigger sprayers, flip-top caps, beverage dispensers as well as industrial closures and dispensers. Rieke will help INEOS Hygienics to fulfill its critical needs in order to improve personal hygiene.



TriMas’ Packaging segment has been witnessing solid demand for dispensers and closures applications amid the coronavirus crisis. Further, the Specialty Products group supplies steel cylinders, which are utilized for compressed gases in medical oxygen applications. These cylinders have been witnessing strong demand, of late.



The company is taking steps to lower costs in the wake of the uncertain market conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic. This includes managing capital expenditures, reducing third-party expenses and making temporary pay cuts. The weakness in end markets like commercial aerospace, oil & gas will likely hurt the company’s performance in the near term. Further, TriMas is managing its production capacity to align with the current demand scenario.



