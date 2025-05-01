TriMas Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1, Increase Y/Y

TriMas Corporation TRS reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 46 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents. The bottom line increased 24% from the prior-year quarter.

Including the impacts of one-time items, the company reported an EPS of 30 cents compared with the year-ago quarter's 12 cents.

TriMas Revenues Up 6% Y/Y

TRS' revenues increased 6.4% year over year to $242 million. Growth in its Packaging and Aerospace segments offset the loss of sales related to the divestiture of Arrow Engine and lower market demand for cylinders in its Specialty Products segment. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $233 million.

During the quarter, TriMas completed the acquisition of GMT Aerospace, a manufacturer of tie-rods for aerospace and defense applications.

TriMas Witnesses Margin Expansion in Q1

Cost of sales increased 6% year over year to $185 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit rose 8% year over year to $57 million. The gross margin was 23.6% compared with 23.2% in the prior-year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses inched up 0.5% year over year to $41 million. The company reported operating profit of $21.8 million compared with $12.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted operating profit increased 50% year over year to $24.4 million. The adjusted operating margin was 10.1% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 7.2%.

TRS’ Segment Performances in Q1

Packaging: Net sales inched up 0.4% year over year to $128 million, in line with our model’s projected net sales. Adjusted operating profit decreased 1.1% year over year to $17.8 million in the reported quarter. The figure beat our estimate of $17.7 million.

Aerospace: Net sales increased 32.5% year over year to $89 million in the first quarter. The figure beat our estimate of $79 million. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $15 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $7 million. We predicted the segment’s adjusted operating profit to be $9 million for the quarter.

Specialty Products: The segment's revenues decreased 24% year over year to $25 million. We predicted net sales to be $26 million for the quarter. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $0.09 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $2.6 million. The figure missed our estimate of $1 million.

TriMas’ Q1 Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

The company generated $9.2 million of cash from operating in the first quarter of 2025 against an outflow of $3.7 million in first-quarter 2024. As of March 31, 2025, TriMas had $32.7 million of cash on hand, higher than the cash holding of $23 million as of Dec. 31 2024. The company had $240.1 million of cash and available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility as of the first-quarter end.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company repurchased approximately 20,491 shares for $0.5 million.

TRS’ total debt was $434.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

TriMas’ 2025 Guidance

TRS expects adjusted EPS to be between $1.70 and $1.85 in 2025.

TRS Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 7.3% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 8.4%.



TriMas’ Zacks Rank

The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

TRS’ Peer Performances

Kaiser Aluminum KALU reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.44, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. The bottom-line figure increased 41% from the year-ago quarter.

Net sales of KALU rose 5% year over year to $777 million but missed the consensus estimate of $820 million.

GrafTech International EAF reported a loss of $0.13 per share in the first quarter compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15 per share. This compares with a loss of $0.10 per share a year ago.

GrafTech reported revenues of $111.84 million for the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119 million. Revenues declined 18% year over year.

ESAB Corporation ESAB reported-first quarter 2025 earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. This compares with earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago.

ESAB posted revenues of $647 million for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $631 million. The top line fell 6% year over year.



