TRIMAS Earnings Results: $TRS Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRIMAS ($TRS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, missing estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $228,050,000, missing estimates of $228,529,165 by $-479,165.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TRS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TRIMAS Insider Trading Activity

TRIMAS insiders have traded $TRS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS A AMATO (President and CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $258,252

SCOTT A MELL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $51,880

DANIEL P TREDWELL purchased 79 shares for an estimated $2,174

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TRIMAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of TRIMAS stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.