TRIMAS Earnings Results: $TRS Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRIMAS ($TRS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, missing estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $228,050,000, missing estimates of $228,529,165 by $-479,165.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TRS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
TRIMAS Insider Trading Activity
TRIMAS insiders have traded $TRS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS A AMATO (President and CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $258,252
- SCOTT A MELL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $51,880
- DANIEL P TREDWELL purchased 79 shares for an estimated $2,174
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
TRIMAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of TRIMAS stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,967,738 shares (+127.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,386,677
- BELLECAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD. added 1,185,855 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,160,174
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 578,635 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,228,634
- ORCHARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 362,997 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,926,096
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 236,346 shares (+94.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,811,748
- ADVISORY RESEARCH INC added 220,000 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,409,800
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 169,743 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,173,980
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.