TriMas Corp. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) reported earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.1 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $4.9 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, TriMas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $15.1 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $227.1 million from $215.5 million last year.

TriMas Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5.1 Mln. vs. $4.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $227.1 Mln vs. $215.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.95 to $2.15

