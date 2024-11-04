News & Insights

Markets
TRS

TriMas Corp. Q3 Income Retreats

November 04, 2024 — 08:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.530 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $16.490 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TriMas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $17.650 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $229.360 million from $235.340 million last year.

TriMas Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.530 Mln. vs. $16.490 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $229.360 Mln vs. $235.340 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.90

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.