TriMas Corp. Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.530 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $16.490 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, TriMas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $17.650 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $229.360 million from $235.340 million last year.

TriMas Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.530 Mln. vs. $16.490 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $229.360 Mln vs. $235.340 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.90

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.