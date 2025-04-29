TriMas Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $12.42 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $5.14 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TriMas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $18.84 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.4 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $241.67 million from $227.10 million last year.

TriMas Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.42 Mln. vs. $5.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $241.67 Mln vs. $227.10 Mln last year.

