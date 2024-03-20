TriMas Chairman Samuel Valenti III To Retire; Herbert Parker Selected As Chair Elect

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) announced Wednesday the planned retirement of Samuel Valenti III as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders in May 2024.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has selected Herbert Parker as Chair Elect, who will serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors effective immediately after TriMas' 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Valenti has served as TriMas' Chairman of the Board since 2002. In addition to his role at TriMas, he also serves as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Valenti Capital, and had a distinguished career at Masco Corp. from 1968 through 2008, including as President of Masco Capital Corp.

Parker has served on TriMas' Board since 2015 and has been the Chair of the Audit Committee since 2020. Parker is the former Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operational Excellence of Harman International.

In addition to a career in finance and accounting, Parker has significant experience in restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, information technology and compliance, which he led at Harman prior to being acquired by Samsung Electronics.

Before joining Harman, Parker was the Chief Financial Officer of ABB Group's largest division, and later of ABB's Americas region, in which he gained significant international experience.

