TriMas Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TRS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.87, changing hands as low as $27.23 per share. TriMas Corp shares are currently trading off about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRS's low point in its 52 week range is $21.41 per share, with $33.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.32.

