TriMas Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TRS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.46, changing hands as high as $27.53 per share. TriMas Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRS's low point in its 52 week range is $21.41 per share, with $31.885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.