TriMas Appoints Thomas Snyder as Chief Executive Officer

June 09, 2025 — 08:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corporation (TRS), a maker of engineered products, said on Monday that it has appointed Thomas J. Snyder as Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 23 to succeed Thomas Amato.

Snyder, with nearly 35 years of experience in the packaging industry, recently served as President of Silgan Containers LLC.  

On January 6, TriMas had announced that Amato agreed to transition from his CEO role.

