Trimaran Pollo Partners, L.L.C. Cuts Stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings (LOCO)

Fintel reports that Trimaran Pollo Partners, L.L.C. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.23MM shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO). This represents 30.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2016 they reported 16.75MM shares and 43.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 32.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 13.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.07% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for El Pollo LoCo Holdings is $12.41. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 3.07% from its latest reported closing price of $12.04.

The projected annual revenue for El Pollo LoCo Holdings is $498MM, an increase of 7.60%. The projected annual EPS is $0.76, an increase of 35.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in El Pollo LoCo Holdings. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOCO is 0.03%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.25% to 18,366K shares. The put/call ratio of LOCO is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,520K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 3.83% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,455K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 0.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 587K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WBVNX - William Blair Small Cap Value Fund Class N holds 586K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 440K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares, representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 16.69% over the last quarter.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia.

