Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 1.40

The average one-year price target for Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) has been revised to 1.40 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 1.28 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.62% from the latest reported closing price of 0.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trilogy Metals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 14.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMQ is 0.06%, an increase of 32.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 29,794K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 14,327K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TSP Capital Management Group holds 5,628K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,528K shares, representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 38.28% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 3,407K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,272K shares, representing a decrease of 25.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates holds 1,553K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 1,546K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing an increase of 34.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 79.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.