Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Decreased by 9.09% to 1.28

The average one-year price target for Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) has been revised to 1.28 / share. This is an decrease of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 1.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 1.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.50% from the latest reported closing price of 0.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trilogy Metals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMQ is 0.05%, an increase of 27.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.35% to 31,410K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 14,327K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TSP Capital Management Group holds 5,628K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,528K shares, representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 38.28% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 4,272K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,990K shares, representing a decrease of 87.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 45.68% over the last quarter.

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates holds 1,408K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,046K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.