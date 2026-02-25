Trilogy Metals (TMQ) Price Target Increased by 21.07% to 5.80

The average one-year price target for Trilogy Metals (NYSEAM:TMQ) has been revised to $5.80 / share. This is an increase of 21.07% from the prior estimate of $4.79 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.07 to a high of $7.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.31% from the latest reported closing price of $4.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trilogy Metals. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMQ is 0.20%, an increase of 15.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.60% to 68,007K shares. The put/call ratio of TMQ is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Electrum Group holds 31,605K shares representing 18.32% ownership of the company.

Toroso Investments holds 18,752K shares representing 10.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares , representing an increase of 80.67%.

Old West Investment Management holds 4,679K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,166K shares , representing a decrease of 160.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 38.55% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,725K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,502K shares , representing a decrease of 101.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 66.39% over the last quarter.

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates holds 1,408K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.