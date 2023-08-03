Trilogy Metals (TMQ) Price Target Decreased by 7.25% to 0.95

The average one-year price target for Trilogy Metals (AMEX:TMQ) has been revised to 0.95 / share. This is an decrease of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 1.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 1.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.57% from the latest reported closing price of 0.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trilogy Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMQ is 0.05%, an increase of 27.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.35% to 31,410K shares. The put/call ratio of TMQ is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 14,327K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TSP Capital Management Group holds 5,628K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,528K shares, representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 38.28% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 4,272K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,990K shares, representing a decrease of 87.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 45.68% over the last quarter.

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates holds 1,408K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,374K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,046K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metals exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019 South32, which is a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic VMS deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler mining district - the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within land package that spans approximately 172,636 hectares. The Company has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., a Regional Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler mining district in cooperation with local communities. The vision is to develop the Ambler mining district into a premier North American copper producer.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.