News & Insights

Stocks

Trilogy Metals Shareholders Elect Directors

May 23, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) has released an update.

Trilogy Metals Inc. has successfully held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, with all proposed directors elected and key resolutions passed, including the appointment of an auditor and approval of the Equity Plan. Nearly 62% of eligible shares were voted at the meeting, reflecting robust shareholder participation in the company’s governance.

For further insights into TSE:TMQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.