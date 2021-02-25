Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TRIL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.56, changing hands as low as $11.36 per share. Trillium Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRIL's low point in its 52 week range is $2.50 per share, with $20.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.