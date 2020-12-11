Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.8% in Session

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. TRIL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $11.78–$20.13 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Trillium Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Price

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. price | Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Drugs industry is Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

