Trillium Capital offers to buy Getty Images, values it at $3.95 bln

Adds shares, details, background
April 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Trillium Capital said on Monday it had offered to acquire the shares it does not already own in stock-photo company Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY.N in a deal valuing it at $3.95 billion.
Shares of Getty rose nearly 57% in trading before the bell.
Trillium offered to pay $10 per share in cash, which is a premium of 97.6% from Getty's last close.
Getty did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Last week, Trillium said Getty should expand and create partnerships with technology firms and publishers to increase its revenue.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
