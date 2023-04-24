News & Insights

US Markets
GETY

Trillium Capital offers to buy Getty Images, values it at $3.95 bln

April 24, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Adds shares, details, background

April 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Trillium Capital said on Monday it had offered to acquire the shares it does not already own in stock-photo company Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY.N in a deal valuing it at $3.95 billion.

Shares of Getty rose nearly 57% in trading before the bell.

Trillium offered to pay $10 per share in cash, which is a premium of 97.6% from Getty's last close.

Getty did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Trillium said Getty should expand and create partnerships with technology firms and publishers to increase its revenue.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GETY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.