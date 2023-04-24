Trillium Capital offers to buy Getty Images, values it at $3.95 bln

Adds shares, details, background

April 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Trillium Capital said on Monday it had offered to acquire the shares it does not already own in stock-photo company Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY.N in a deal valuing it at $3.95 billion.

Shares of Getty rose nearly 57% in trading before the bell.

Trillium offered to pay $10 per share in cash, which is a premium of 97.6% from Getty's last close.

Getty did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Trillium said Getty should expand and create partnerships with technology firms and publishers to increase its revenue.

