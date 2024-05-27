Trillion Energy Upsizes Private Placement Offer

Trillion Energy International (TSE:TCF) has released an update.

Trillion Energy International is expanding its non-brokered private placement from 15 million to 20 million units at $0.09 each, aiming to raise up to $1.8 million. The units include a share and a warrant, with the latter featuring an acceleration clause if shares hit $0.35 for seven consecutive days. The offering is open to accredited investors, existing shareholders under certain conditions, and some non-accredited investors, with no new material changes to the company disclosed.

