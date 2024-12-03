Trillion Energy Boosts Well Production with New Tubing

Trillion Energy International (TSE:TCF) has released an update.

Trillion Energy International has successfully completed the installation of new velocity string tubing in four wells at the SASB Gas Field in Turkey, enhancing production and reducing water-related issues. The initiative has already shown promising results, with two wells resuming production and demonstrating improvement. The company plans further operations to boost production and optimize gas output.

