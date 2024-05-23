News & Insights

Trillion Energy Boosts Operations and Funding

May 23, 2024 — 10:37 am EDT

Trillion Energy International (TSE:TCF) has released an update.

Trillion Energy International has initiated a two-month operations program at the SASB Gas field in Turkey, focusing on enhancing well performance through the installation of gas velocity strings and other equipment. The company aims to perforate 49 meters of gas pay and install equipment in four wells by mid-June, followed by additional installations in July. Alongside these developments, Trillion is also launching a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $1,350,000 through the sale of up to 15,000,000 units.

