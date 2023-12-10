Trillion-Dollar Trajectory: 3 Stocks on the Rise to Greatness

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The uptick in job additions, as indicated by the anticipated November jobs report, holds significant benefits for the U.S. economy. A consistent rise in employment reflects economic resilience and stability, as more individuals secure employment for increases in consumer spending in industries. Moreover, a decline in the number of people receiving unemployment aid suggests a reduction in financial strain on both individuals and government resources, fostering a healthier economic landscape. Overall, the sustained growth in job numbers reflects positively on the nation’s economic vitality and the well-being of its citizens. Because of this positive report, these three trillion-dollar stocks are on a solid trajectory.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is an ed-tech SaaS company focused on the language learning market, garnering 83 million monthly users in Q3 2023 and 500 million registered.

DUOL has provided investors with exceptional returns, reaching a new market cap of $9 billion. Nine analysts are predicting an average price of $189.71, with a low of $140 and a high of $217.

The language learning market will reach $337.2 billion in 2032 from a 20.8% CAGR. The sector’s growth can be attributed to the rise in online learning.

Duolingo has a strong financial base. 60% YoY increase in subscribers and its Q3 revenue grew 43% YoY. The company also saw a 45% gross profit increase to $101.4 million and an EBITDA of $22.5 million.

Team innovations paint a positive outlook for Duolingo. Duolingo has recently launched a math and music app, growing the company’s consumer market. These new strategies give them the edge to dominate this emerging market. Continued expansion into different sectors will allow Duolingo to further grow its customer base. Being up 202.76% YTD, DUOL is on track to becoming one of the trillion-dollar stocks to consider.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is an American airline that flies internationally and domestically with 95,000 employees.

DAL’s stock is up 23.74% YTD at $40.35 and has 12-month price forecast predictions from 13 analysts. These analysts have a low to high price of $44 to $77, and 36.88% upside.

The flight market is valued at $130.90 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% This growth is thanks to an increase in disposable income, urbanization and influx in travel.

Revenue grew by 13.2% and diluted EPS increased by 4,071.38%. Cash from operations is 2,437.31% more than the sector median, showing that Delta is profitable and growing fast.

Delta’s ownership of the Monroe Refinery gives it a cost advantage of approximately 5 cents per gallon on jet fuel over competitors. Delta is offering various flight deals in the winter, from hubs like Atlanta to scenic locations like Cancun. Delta is also ramping up on flights to Europe to Paris, Venice and Munich. Delta’s capitalization allows it to be a dominant player both domestically and internationally.

Being in a growing industry means DAL is an ideal option in trillion-dollar stocks.

United Airlines (UAL)

Last on our list of trillion-dollar stocks is United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), an American airline flying internationally with over 102,000 employees.

UAL’s stock is up 10.10% YTD, and 20 analysts offer a 12-month price forecast with a median to high price of $57 to $98 or a 44.7% and 148.8% upside.

The flights market is valued at $130.90 billion as of 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% from 2023-2027. This growth is thanks to the increase of disposable income, urbanization and the recent influx in travel.

Revenue grew by 16.76% and operating cash flow grew by 93.55%. Overall, these metrics each indicate profitability and are fit to make investors rich.

United recently expanded in Houston with a $2.6 billion terminal project leading to a new baggage system and thousands of jobs. Also, the company announced a new direct flight from Houston to Guyana, expanding the company’s routes to more international locations. For example, United has announced a string of new flights to locations in Europe, Tokyo and Sydney.

United’s expansion paired with a historical increase in travel makes UAL a stock worth purchasing.

