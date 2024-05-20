Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Emerges in the "Silicon Heartland"

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hello, Reader.

Ever since the early days of the 1849 gold rush, California has spearheaded the American Dream.

Out in the West, if you could imagine it, you could create it. And potentially reap a fortune.

However, as we talked about earlier this week, the California Dream lost its mojo somewhere along the way… or at least part of it.

Instead, a new generation of dreamers and entrepreneurs are pursuing their dreams in the middle of the country.

Take the so-called “Rust Belt” states of the Upper Midwest.

In this area, vibrant new high-tech industries are emerging from the crumbling foundations of ancient ones.

GDP growth in these states has been rusting away for decades, relative to overall U.S. GDP. The chart below shows that dismal trend.

However, a surprising reversal of fortunes may be underway.

As new high-tech industries, including AI, are sprouting from the old warehouses of the Upper Midwest, economic growth could reverse course and embark on a powerful, multiyear upswing.

So, let’s take a look at how the newest face of America is emerging from the “ghosts of industries past.”

And at what investment opportunities it provides…

Shaking the Rust Off

Partly, the Rust Belt’s revitalization through high-tech industries is taking place organically, due to basic economic considerations like the cost of land, labor, and transportation.

However, government policy is also contributing to the transformation of the area. Two years ago, for example, Intel Corp. (INTC) announced it would be making the single largest private-sector investment in Ohio history.

The semiconductor company is spending $28 billion to build state-of-the-art foundries on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, in the suburbs east of Columbus.

The company hopes its massive investment in Ohio will help create what it calls a “Silicon Heartland” that will establish a new regional economic cluster for U.S. chipmaking and become an epicenter of leading-edge technology.

A Trend Worth Watching

Like Intel, a growing number of technology and companies putting down roots in the Upper Midwest.

This new boom is already underway. Economic growth in Michigan and Illinois has outpaced overall U.S. growth during the last two years.

This insight points to a trend that bears watching…

If the Rust Belt revival continues to gain traction, it could provide a healthy tailwind to the U.S. companies operating in the region… including those in the emerging AI industry in the Midwest.

Now, as investors, capitalizing on this trend is not particularly easy… or obvious.

However, I've identified one sector that sits at the nexus of AI and the Rust Belt Renaissance…

Regards,

Eric Fry

