Triller to go public via $5 bln merger with Seachange International

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Short video app Triller has agreed to go public through a merger with Seachange International Inc SEAC.O, in a deal that will value the combined entity at around $5 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

