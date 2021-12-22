US Markets
Triller to go public via $5 bln merger with Seachange International

Sohini Podder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Short video app Triller has agreed to go public through a merger with Seachange International Inc SEAC.O, in a deal that will value the combined entity at around $5 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

SEAC

