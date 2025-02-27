Triller Group Inc. Unveils Investor Presentation Highlighting Growth Opportunities in the Creator Economy

Triller Group Inc. announces new investor presentation highlighting opportunities in the growing Creator Economy and its innovative platforms.

Triller Group Inc. has released a new investor presentation highlighting its strategic positioning in the rapidly growing Creator Economy, which is expected to surpass $500 billion. The company aims to leverage transformative technology and address the unmet needs of creators to innovate how content is created, distributed, and monetized. With initiatives like the Triller App, which focuses on being creator-friendly, and ventures like BKFC and TrillerTV, Triller Group seeks to create significant value by integrating its various entities. Additionally, the company is looking to introduce financial services through AGBA, expanding revenue opportunities within the Creator Economy. CEO Wing Fai Ng emphasizes Triller's commitment to leading this growth and invites investors and stakeholders to explore further insights through the presentation available on their website.

Triller Group Inc. is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing Creator Economy, anticipated to exceed $500 billion, highlighting its potential for significant revenue growth.

The Triller App has gained momentum and achieved top-tier positioning in global app stores, indicating strong market acceptance and user engagement.

The company is actively innovating with initiatives like "savemytiktoks" and enhancing its app, which demonstrates its commitment to improving creator experiences and maintaining a competitive edge.

Triller Group is integrating its businesses (Triller App, BKFC, and TrillerTV) to unlock value and create synergies, enhancing its overall market proposition in entertainment and financial services.

The press release heavily emphasizes potential opportunities in the Creator Economy, which may indicate that the Company is attempting to reassure investors amid underlying uncertainties and potential risks associated with market conditions.

There is a significant reliance on forward-looking statements, which come with inherent risks and uncertainties that could impact the actual performance of the Company, suggesting that actual results may be less favorable than anticipated.

The need to highlight "previously unimagined possibilities" and the mention of market uncertainties could imply an awareness of competitive pressures and potential weaknesses in Triller's current offerings.

What is Triller Group Inc.'s latest investor presentation about?

It showcases opportunities in the rapidly expanding Creator Economy and Triller's strategies to empower creators.

How is Triller positioned in the Creator Economy?

Triller is set to capitalize on transformative technology changes, offering innovative solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization.

What initiatives are included in the Triller App?

Initiatives like "savemytiktoks" and app updates aim to enhance user experience and support creators directly.

What role does AGBA play in Triller's ecosystem?

AGBA provides a distribution platform for financial services, creating new revenue streams within the Creator Economy.

How can stakeholders access the investor presentation?

Stakeholders can download the investor presentation by visiting https://trillercorp.com/ir/.

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (“Triller”, “Triller Group” or “the Company”) is thrilled to release its latest investor presentation showcasing once-in-a-lifetime opportunities within the rapidly expanding Creator Economy. Transformative changes in technology and unmet needs of consumers and creators are reshaping the Creator Economy landscape. Triller is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these developments by creating innovative solutions that empower creators and redefine how content is created, distributed, owned and monetized. Through this latest investor presentation, Triller is providing its stakeholders with in-depth insights into its commitment to driving growth in this lucrative marketplace.





The Creator Economy is on its way to becoming a marketplace exceeding $500 billion. Powerful drivers are converging to create a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Technology continues to disrupt traditional platform and content distribution models. Existing platforms are unable to meet the needs of consumers and creators. Market uncertainties are giving rise to previously unimagined possibilities. Taken together, these developments are creating a unique moment in time to open doors for Triller’s dynamic solutions. The Creator Economy is ripe for Triller’s disruption and innovation.





Triller Group Inc. stands at the forefront of transformation by offering three proven pathways to capitalize on the burgeoning Creator Economy.





The Triller App is emerging as one of the most creator-focused platform, equipped with a distinctive vision, comprehensive quarter-by-quarter ready-to-implement plan. With initiatives such as "savemytiktoks" and weekly updates to its new and improved app, Triller is actively bringing its innovative, creator-friendly vision to fruition. Early successes (including the rise to the top tier position in app stores around the globe) have given Triller App significant momentum and the right to win in this space.





BKFC and TrillerTV are thriving businesses dedicated to producing and delivering authentic and unique content. By integrating these entities more closely, Triller Group can unlock tremendous value, following a proven industry playbook.





AGBA provides a sophisticated distribution platform for financial services, showcasing an technologically innovative and efficient approach to the distribution of financial services. Through AGBA FinTech investments, Triller Group has a clear pathway to introducing financial services into the Creator Economy, creating new revenue streams and enhancing the overall ecosystem.





As the Creator Economy continues to flourish, Triller Group Inc. is poised to lead the way, harnessing powerful trends to create lasting impact and drive significant growth.





"We are at a pivotal moment in the Creator Economy, and Triller Group is committed to leveraging our innovative platforms to empower creators and unlock new opportunities.” Said Wing Fai Ng, CEO of Triller Group. “Our latest investor presentation outlines our vision and strategy, illustrating how we plan to capitalize on the immense potential that lies ahead. Together, we are not just participating in this growth; we are leading it."





Investors, analysts, and stakeholders are encouraged to visit



https://trillercorp.com/ir/



About Triller Group Inc.













Triller Group Inc. is a technology powerhouse with a portfolio of high-growth businesses poised to break through in the Creator Economy. Triller App is the most creator focused social platform offering discovery, monetization, and ownership. Supported by Triller Platform, it serves as a cutting-edge social media platform designed for creators, offering innovative tools for content creation, marketing, and brand partnerships. It enables creators to connect with fans, monetize their work, and build meaningful relationships with brands.





Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) stages live and streaming combat sports events that are rapidly gaining popularity with fans globally. With a focus on exciting matchups and high-energy performances, BKFC has established itself as the fastest-growing combat league in the industry. TrillerTV is Triller Group's premier live streaming platform, showcasing a diverse array of in-house and third-party sports and entertainment content. With its robust infrastructure, TrillerTV is committed to delivering high-quality live events that captivate audiences and drive subscriber growth.





Additionally, AGBA serves as a one-stop financial supermarket, providing independent distribution of a wide range of financial products and services. By connecting consumers with essential financial solutions, AGBA enhances Triller Group's ecosystem, making it easier for users to access the tools they need for financial success.





Together, these diverse businesses form a unique and integrated ecosystem that positions Triller Group at the forefront of innovation in social media, live entertainment, combat sports, and financial services. For more information about our businesses, visit



www.trillercorp.com



and



www.agba.com



Details:







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us following the consummation of the business combination; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.