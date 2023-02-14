Trilantic Capital Management Now Owns 4.60% of Blink Charging (BLNK)

Fintel reports that Trilantic Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.33MM shares of Blink Charging Co (BLNK). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 27, 2022 they reported 2.85MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.86% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blink Charging is $24.74. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 146.86% from its latest reported closing price of $10.02.

The projected annual revenue for Blink Charging is $97MM, an increase of 108.94%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blink Charging. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLNK is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.59% to 16,849K shares. The put/call ratio of BLNK is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,285K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares, representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 36.73% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,217K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 88.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 949K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 17.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 850K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 99.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 3,944.47% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 795K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing a decrease of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Blink Charging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blink Charging Co. is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company's charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging's principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network ('Blink Network'), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

