Trigg Mining Unveils Promising Gold System Discovery

October 27, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Mining Ltd. has made a promising discovery of a new epithermal system at its Old Glenroy Au project in Queensland’s Drummond Basin. The initial drilling results have revealed significant geological formations, suggesting potential for further high-grade gold deposits. The company plans to conduct additional geophysical surveys to refine future drill targets, with assay results expected by the end of 2024.

