Trigg Mining Ltd. Issues Cleansing Prospectus for New Share Offer

Trigg Mining Ltd. has issued a cleansing prospectus to offer up to 100 shares at $0.025 per share, aiming to raise $2.50. This move is designed to lift trading restrictions on previously issued shares and includes a broker offer of options. The prospectus highlights that the shares are considered highly speculative investments, urging potential investors to seek professional advice.

