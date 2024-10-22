Trigg Mining Expands Antimony Portfolio in Key Region

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Mining Ltd. has expanded its antimony portfolio by acquiring two new tenement applications in northern New South Wales, enhancing its strategic position in a region known for high-grade mineral deposits. The acquisition, costing $10,000 in cash plus $225,000 in shares, adds to Trigg’s existing projects, aligning with the company’s goal to capitalize on the growing demand for antimony, a critical mineral in renewable energy and technology sectors. This strategic move positions Trigg to become a key player in the global supply chain for antimony.

