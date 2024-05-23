News & Insights

Trigg Mining Advances Gold Project Survey

May 23, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Mining Ltd. has launched an induced polarisation (IP) geophysics program at their high-priority Breccia Hill target within the Drummond Gold Project in Queensland. The survey aims to define drilling targets over a significant mineralized footprint, with completion and drilling anticipated in the second half of 2024. The company has expressed gratitude for stakeholder cooperation, including pastoralists affected by recent heavy rains, and is preparing for upcoming drilling while honoring commitments to cultural heritage surveys.

For further insights into AU:TMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

