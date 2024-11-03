Trigg Minerals Unveils New Targets Amidst Antimony Price Surge

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals (ASX: TMG) has identified 30 new exploration targets at its Achilles Antimony Project, leveraging advanced satellite imagery to prioritize high-grade antimony deposits for further exploration. With antimony prices surging due to China’s export restrictions, Trigg is strategically focusing on expanding its resource base to capitalize on market opportunities. The company’s efforts are bolstered by heightened interest from potential partners and industry players.

