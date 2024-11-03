News & Insights

Stocks

Trigg Minerals Unveils New Targets Amidst Antimony Price Surge

November 03, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals (ASX: TMG) has identified 30 new exploration targets at its Achilles Antimony Project, leveraging advanced satellite imagery to prioritize high-grade antimony deposits for further exploration. With antimony prices surging due to China’s export restrictions, Trigg is strategically focusing on expanding its resource base to capitalize on market opportunities. The company’s efforts are bolstered by heightened interest from potential partners and industry players.

For further insights into AU:TMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.