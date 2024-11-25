Trigg Minerals Unveils New Security Issuance

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 102 million new securities under the ASX code TMGOD, set to expire on June 30, 2026. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, likely aiming to boost the company’s market activity and attract investor interest. With this issuance, Trigg Minerals is poised to enhance its financial standing in the competitive mining sector.

