Trigg Minerals Plans New Securities Issue

Trigg Minerals Limited has announced a proposal to issue up to 30 million options, set to expire on June 30, 2026. This move is part of a new placement aimed at raising capital, stirring interest among investors in the minerals sector. The proposed issue date for these securities is November 25, 2024.

