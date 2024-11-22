News & Insights

Trigg Minerals Plans New Securities Issue

November 22, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Limited has announced a proposal to issue up to 30 million options, set to expire on June 30, 2026. This move is part of a new placement aimed at raising capital, stirring interest among investors in the minerals sector. The proposed issue date for these securities is November 25, 2024.

