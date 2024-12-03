Trigg Minerals Pauses Trading Amid Capital Raising Plans

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Trigg Minerals Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a strategic capital raising. The halt, effective immediately, will remain until the announcement is made or until regular trading resumes on December 6, 2024. This move highlights the company’s proactive approach to strengthening its financial position.

For further insights into AU:TMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.