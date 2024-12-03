News & Insights

Trigg Minerals Pauses Trading Amid Capital Raising Plans

December 03, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a strategic capital raising. The halt, effective immediately, will remain until the announcement is made or until regular trading resumes on December 6, 2024. This move highlights the company’s proactive approach to strengthening its financial position.

