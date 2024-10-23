Trigg Minerals Ltd. Lists Major Share Offering

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Ltd. announces the quotation of 100 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially attracting interest from investors looking at the minerals sector. With this development, the company aims to strengthen its market presence and investor confidence.

